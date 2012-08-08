Aug 8 Arcadia Petroleum and Parnon Energy have asked a U.S. court to dismiss a second lawsuit that claimed the companies had tried to manipulate benchmark oil prices, according to a court filing.

Last year, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) filed a case against the companies saying they manipulated the NYMEX WTI futures spread on twelve days in early 2008.

In April, a U.S. judge denied a motion to dismiss the CFTC's lawsuit against the two companies, saying the regulator had "plausibly alleged" the traders manipulated oil prices.

The CFTC case alleges that traders from Parnon and Arcadia amassed large physical positions at a key U.S. oil trading hub to create the impression of tight supplies that would boost prices.

Later they dumped those barrels back on to the market, causing prices to crash and racking up profits from short positions they had accrued in futures markets, the suit said.

In the second case, plaintiffs including Stephen Ardizzone, AIS Futures Management LLC and Adams Affiliates, claimed the defendants had manipulated NYMEX WTI futures over a longer time period than the CFTC had asserted.

The plaintiffs also claimed that the companies had tried to monopolize the entire WTI physical market for five months.

Arcadia Petroleum and Parnon Energy, which are owned by Norwegian billionaire John Fredriksen, denied the charges in the court filing and asked the court to dismiss the case.

"Plaintiffs' attempt to expand the CFTC's limited allegations regarding manipulation of WTI futures calendar spreads on twelve days into a claim for monopolization of the entire market for physical WTI for five months fails on every level," the companies said in the filing.

The case is Stephen Ardizzone et al vs. Arcadia Petroleum, Parnon Energy et al, Case No. 11-cv-03600, U.S. district court, Southern District of New York. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Pullin)