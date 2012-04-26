(Recasts, adds background, details)
April 26 A U.S. judge denied a motion to dismiss
the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's lawsuit against
Arcadia Petroleum and Parnon Energy on Thursday, saying the
regulator had "plausibly alleged" the traders manipulated oil
prices in 2008.
The move confirms one the largest ever oil manipulation
cases will go ahead, after it was first brought by the CFTC last
May. Swiss-based Arcadia and Oklahoma-based Parnon are accused
of trying to fix the physical crude oil market to benefit their
financial trading positions.
In a 29-page ruling, U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley
of the Southern District of New York said "The Commission
(CFTC) plausibly alleges that Defendants attempted to manipulate
the price," of the May and June 2008 U.S. crude oil contracts in
April of that year.
The CFTC case alleges that traders James Dyer of Parnon
Energy and Nick Wildgoose of Arcadia, both of whom previously
worked at BP Plc, amassed large physical positions at a
key U.S. oil trading hub to create the impression of tight
supplies that would boost prices.
Later they dumped those barrels back onto the market,
causing prices to crash and racking up profits from short
positions they had accrued in futures markets, the suit said.
The CFTC said the traders made more than $50 million through
the alleged scheme.
Arcadia and Parnon are owned by Norwegian billionaire John
Fredriksen. Fredriksen has said the U.S. lawsuit against his oil
trading companies may be a bid to extract revenge for BP's giant
Gulf of Mexico oil spill in 2010, by targeting the former BP
traders.
Arcadia has argued the traders never held enough oil to
influence global prices.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel and David Sheppard; Editing by
Gerald E. McCormick, Dave Zimmerman)