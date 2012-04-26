HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 3 at 1:45 P.M. EST/1845 GMT
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
April 26 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's oil market manipulation lawsuit against Arcadia Petroleum and Parnon Energy will go ahead, after the presiding judge denied a motion to dismiss the case on Thursday.
The CFTC brought what is one of the largest oil manipulation cases last May, accusing Arcadia and its affiliates, plus traders Nicholas Wildgoose and James Dyer, of attempting to manipulate the crude oil market in 2008. The CFTC said the traders made at least $50 million in the alleged trades.
In denying the motion Judge William Pauley of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York said the CFTC plausibly alleged that U.S. crude prices did not reflect basic forces of supply and demand at the time of the defendants' alleged trades. (Reporting By Jonathan Stempel and David Sheppard; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE Feb 3 Oil majors and trading houses are set to ship an unprecedented volume of U.S. crude oil to Asia in coming weeks, boosting already high flows to the region due to higher prices from OPEC production cuts.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. Republicans on Friday repealed a securities disclosure rule aimed at curbing corruption at energy and mining companies and voted to ax emissions limits on drilling operations, part of a push to remove Obama-era regulations on extractive industries.