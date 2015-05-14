By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 14 The head of the U.S.
derivatives market regulator on Thursday slammed a bill in the
House of Representatives to reauthorize the agency, saying the
new mandate would make it harder for it to quickly respond to
market events.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has raised its
profile significantly after the 2007-09 financial crisis,
imposing billions of dollars of fines on large Wall Street banks
that rigged the Libor interest rate benchmark.
"Many of the provisions in the bill ... are either
unnecessary or impose requirements on the Commission that would
make it harder to fulfill our mission," CFTC Chairman Tim Massad
said in a letter to Rep. Michael Conaway. Conaway heads the
House Agriculture Committee, which oversees the agency.
The Committee was meeting Thursday to vote on the bill to
reauthorize the CFTC, something that needs to happen every five
years. In practice, the agency has operated for several years
without that stamp of approval.
The bill's most controversial part includes reforms to the
agency that would diminish the powers of the chairman while
giving other members of the commission a greater say in
decisions about regulating the swaps and futures markets.
Massad's predecessor, Gary Gensler, often antagonized
markets by pushing through his ambitious agenda at breakneck
speed after the financial crisis, but Massad has taken many
steps to fine-tune the rules since coming into office last year.
Many of the changes proposed in the bill, which aim to
exempt non-speculative users of derivatives such as farmers and
energy firms, have already been addressed, and there was no need
to codify them into law, Massad said.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Bernadette Baum)