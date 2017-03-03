BRIEF-Pivotal Commware announces initial $17 million funding round
* Announced initial $17 million funding round with investments from The Thermo Companies, DIG Investment, along with Bill Gates, others Source text for Eikon:
March 3 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures reached a record high on Tuesday on expectations the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates at its upcoming meeting in March, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 409,659 contracts on Feb. 28, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 302,299 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 28 Feb 2017 Prior week week Long 263,282 317,140 Short 293,001 269,039 Net -29,719 48,101 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 28 Feb 2017 Prior week week Long 376,450 372,861 Short 663,816 677,810 Net -287,366 -304,949 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 28 Feb 2017 Prior week week Long 472,169 528,284 Short 881,828 830,583 Net -409,659 -302,299 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 28 Feb 2017 Prior week week Long 91,092 95,313 Short 112,956 119,037 Net -21,864 -23,724 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 28 Feb 2017 Prior week week Long 56,880 54,873 Short 124,283 123,848 Net -67,403 -68,975 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 28 Feb 2017 Prior week week Long 393,581 464,527 Short 3,073,460 3,051,633 Net -2,679,879 -2,587,106 Fed funds 28 Feb 2017 Prior week week Long 197,687 128,077 Short 352,629 287,153 Net -154,942 -159,076 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy U.S. organic supermarket chain Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, including debt, marking the internet retailer's largest deal and biggest foray into the brick-and-mortar retail sector.
DUBAI/LAGOS, June 16 Telecoms company Etisalat Nigeria is working with its lenders and Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala, the second-largest shareholder in the business, to resolve debt woes it said were caused by a devaluation of the naira currency.