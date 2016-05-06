May 6 Speculators' net bearish bets on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose for a second week prior to the release of the government's April payrolls report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 82,020 contracts on May 3, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 63,775 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. The following tables show the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) May 3, 2016 week Prior week Long 136,737 140,848 Short 240,134 236,932 Net -103,397 -96,084 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) May 3, 2016 week Prior week Long 287,258 364,136 Short 476,117 481,981 Net -188,859 -117,845 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) May 3, 2016 week Prior week Long 428,182 422,940 Short 510,202 486,715 Net -82,020 -63,775 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) May 3, 2016 week Prior week Long 116,602 112,732 Short 71,602 64,557 Net 45,000 48,175 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) May 3, 2016 week Prior week Long 48,527 49,474 Short 159,750 158,267 Net -111,223 -108,793 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) May 3, 2016 week Prior week Long 1,205,056 1,286,090 Short 1,506,409 1,436,424 Net -301,353 -150,334 Fed funds May 3, 2016 week Prior week Long 17,638 42,418 Short 152,284 145,039 Net -134,646 -102,621 (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)