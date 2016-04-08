April 8 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury futures jumped to their highest levels in five
months in the latest week as benchmark yields fell on global
growth worries, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
117,305 contracts April 5, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 16,863 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
This was the steep increase in net shorts in 10-year T-notes
since the week ended Nov. 3.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields declined to
1.685 percent on Thursday, their lowest in six weeks. Late
Friday, they were 1.718 percent, up 3 basis points on the day
but down 7 basis points on the week.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
05 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 109,345 93,050
Short 206,830 206,761
Net -97,485 -113,711
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
05 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 246,800 285,759
Short 488,038 448,944
Net -241,238 -163,185
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
05 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 384,860 448,675
Short 502,165 465,538
Net -117,305 -16,863
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
05 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 119,632 117,882
Short 65,895 57,978
Net 53,737 59,904
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
05 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 51,499 50,002
Short 155,325 152,140
Net -103,826 -102,138
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
05 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 1,391,938 1,278,209
Short 1,757,822 1,661,701
Net -365,884 -383,492
Fed funds
05 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 42,893 46,837
Short 95,996 100,778
Net -53,103 -53,941