Aug 12 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell for a second week following a
stronger-than-expected July jobs report, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 118,245 contracts on Aug. 9, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 121,220 net long positions
in 10-year Treasury note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
Aug. 9, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 309,017 297,291
Short 219,064 249,205
Net 89,953 48,086
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
Aug. 9, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 416,726 406,149
Short 604,497 596,616
Net -187,771 -190,467
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
Aug. 9, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 616,207 575,489
Short 497,962 454,269
Net 118,245 121,220
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
Aug. 9, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 150,003 143,727
Short 91,511 72,852
Net 58,492 70,875
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
Aug. 9, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 44,232 45,569
Short 149,188 144,397
Net -104,956 -98,828
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
Aug. 9, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 959,920 960,054
Short 1,657,771 1,425,621
Net -697,851 -465,567
Fed funds
Aug. 9, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 37,129 31,161
Short 122,485 127,873
Net -85,356 -96,712
