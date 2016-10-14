Oct 14 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell sharply as benchmark yields
this week touched their highest levels since June, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 43,827 contracts on Oct. 11, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 127,169 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 1.794
percent on Friday, up more than 5 basis points from late
Thursday and week-ago level.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
11 Oct 2016 Prior week
week
Long 208,565 225,902
Short 228,456 201,852
Net -19,891 24,050
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
11 Oct 2016 Prior week
week
Long 346,307 393,668
Short 617,297 607,812
Net -270,990 -214,144
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
11 Oct 2016 Prior week
week
Long 657,457 688,927
Short 613,630 561,758
Net 43,827 127,169
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
11 Oct 2016 Prior week
week
Long 112,477 108,944
Short 113,462 98,595
Net -985 10,349
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
11 Oct 2016 Prior week
week
Long 46,339 43,841
Short 157,837 160,452
Net -111,498 -116,611
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
11 Oct 2016 Prior week
week
Long 637,079 798,204
Short 2,220,463 2,053,291
Net -1,583,384 -1,255,087
Fed funds
11 Oct 2016 Prior week
week
Long 132,168 85,099
Short 158,905 132,831
Net -26,737 -47,732
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)