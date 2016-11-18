BRIEF-Workhorse Group proposes public offering of common stock
* Says it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering
Nov 18 Speculators were more bullish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures earlier this week following a brutal bond market sell-off on inflation worries, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 137,396 contracts on Nov. 15, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.
This was highest level of net longs in 10-year T-note futures since Sept. 27.
A week earlier, speculators held 71,660 net short positions in 10-year T-notes. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Files for offering of up to 18.4 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kpoaTY) Further company coverage:
* e*trade financial corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results