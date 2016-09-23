Sept 23 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures hit a six week high ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision to leave U.S. interest rates unchanged, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 116,880 contracts on Sept. 20, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the most speculative net longs in 10-year T-note futures since 118,245 contracts on Aug. 9, CFTC data showed. A week earlier, speculators held 68,591 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 20 Sep 2016 Prior week week Long 220,033 236,606 Short 188,513 200,519 Net 31,520 36,087 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Sep 2016 Prior week week Long 414,420 359,274 Short 602,494 604,567 Net -188,074 -245,293 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Sep 2016 Prior week week Long 684,632 635,219 Short 567,752 566,628 Net 116,880 68,591 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Sep 2016 Prior week week Long 108,215 106,887 Short 109,796 99,064 Net -1,581 7,823 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Sep 2016 Prior week week Long 43,727 46,953 Short 155,954 161,552 Net -112,227 -114,599 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 20 Sep 2016 Prior week week Long 708,888 797,875 Short 1,864,329 1,703,174 Net -1,155,441 -905,299 Fed funds 20 Sep 2016 Prior week week Long 89,632 74,893 Short 154,927 130,207 Net -65,295 -55,314 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Daniel Bases)