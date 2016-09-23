Sept 23 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures hit a six week high ahead of the
Federal Reserve's decision to leave U.S. interest rates
unchanged, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 116,880 contracts on Sept. 20, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
This was the most speculative net longs in 10-year T-note
futures since 118,245 contracts on Aug. 9, CFTC data showed.
A week earlier, speculators held 68,591 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
20 Sep 2016 Prior week
week
Long 220,033 236,606
Short 188,513 200,519
Net 31,520 36,087
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
20 Sep 2016 Prior week
week
Long 414,420 359,274
Short 602,494 604,567
Net -188,074 -245,293
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
20 Sep 2016 Prior week
week
Long 684,632 635,219
Short 567,752 566,628
Net 116,880 68,591
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
20 Sep 2016 Prior week
week
Long 108,215 106,887
Short 109,796 99,064
Net -1,581 7,823
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
20 Sep 2016 Prior week
week
Long 43,727 46,953
Short 155,954 161,552
Net -112,227 -114,599
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
20 Sep 2016 Prior week
week
Long 708,888 797,875
Short 1,864,329 1,703,174
Net -1,155,441 -905,299
Fed funds
20 Sep 2016 Prior week
week
Long 89,632 74,893
Short 154,927 130,207
Net -65,295 -55,314
