May 12 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week to their highest levels since early 2008, while they turned bearish on federal funds futures for the first time since late 2015, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 229,119 contracts on May 9, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was their highest amount of net longs in 10-year T-note futures since the 236,037 contracts on Jan. 1, 2008. A week earlier, speculators held 179,870 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) May 9, 2017 Prior week week Long 213,252 254,962 Short 204,172 247,340 Net 9,080 7,622 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) May 9, 2017 Prior week week Long 480,150 565,373 Short 626,578 666,714 Net -146,428 -101,341 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) May 9, 2017 Prior week week Long 861,792 830,446 Short 632,673 650,576 Net 229,119 179,870 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) May 9, 2017 Prior week week Long 127,772 114,262 Short 122,594 105,078 Net 5,178 9,184 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) May 9, 2017 Prior week week Long 32,672 30,870 Short 140,336 119,632 Net -107,664 -88,762 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) May 9, 2017 Prior week week Long 519,707 542,113 Short 3,684,027 3,616,879 Net -3,164,320 -3,074,766 Fed funds May 9, 2017 Prior week week Long 248,238 162,034 Short 222,504 199,420 Net 25,734 -37,386 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Tom Brown)