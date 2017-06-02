June 2 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell their greatest amount in more
than nine years earlier this week, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 258,165 contracts on May 30, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 362,501 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures, which was their most net
long in 10-year T-notes since Dec. 11, 2007.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
30 May 2017 Prior week
week
Long 228,431 232,330
Short 239,430 251,656
Net -10,999 -19,326
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
30 May 2017 Prior week
week
Long 503,499 500,596
Short 589,970 624,289
Net -86,471 -123,693
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
30 May 2017 Prior week
week
Long 877,526 947,807
Short 619,361 585,306
Net 258,165 362,501
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
30 May 2017 Prior week
week
Long 155,658 164,828
Short 134,638 117,536
Net 21,020 47,292
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
30 May 2017 Prior week
week
Long 31,191 32,295
Short 143,630 140,957
Net -112,439 -108,662
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
30 May 2017 Prior week
week
Long 755,600 754,831
Short 3,212,645 3,208,229
Net -2,457,045 -2,453,398
Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000)
30 May 2017 Prior week
week
Long 300,539 296,606
Short 302,479 301,564
Net -1,940 -4,958
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)