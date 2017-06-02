June 2 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell their greatest amount in more than nine years earlier this week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 258,165 contracts on May 30, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 362,501 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures, which was their most net long in 10-year T-notes since Dec. 11, 2007. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 30 May 2017 Prior week week Long 228,431 232,330 Short 239,430 251,656 Net -10,999 -19,326 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 30 May 2017 Prior week week Long 503,499 500,596 Short 589,970 624,289 Net -86,471 -123,693 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 30 May 2017 Prior week week Long 877,526 947,807 Short 619,361 585,306 Net 258,165 362,501 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 30 May 2017 Prior week week Long 155,658 164,828 Short 134,638 117,536 Net 21,020 47,292 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 30 May 2017 Prior week week Long 31,191 32,295 Short 143,630 140,957 Net -112,439 -108,662 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 30 May 2017 Prior week week Long 755,600 754,831 Short 3,212,645 3,208,229 Net -2,457,045 -2,453,398 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 30 May 2017 Prior week week Long 300,539 296,606 Short 302,479 301,564 Net -1,940 -4,958 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)