June 16 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week ahead of
the Federal Reserve's widely expected interest rate increase,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 273,969 contracts on June 13, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 212,066 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
13 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 262,864 248,321
Short 343,029 287,639
Net -80,165 -39,318
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
13 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 556,451 531,661
Short 609,253 626,965
Net -52,802 -95,304
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
13 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 830,911 878,894
Short 556,942 666,828
Net 273,969 212,066
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
13 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 176,070 159,365
Short 117,261 136,455
Net 58,809 22,910
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
13 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 33,308 39,345
Short 131,263 138,394
Net -97,955 -99,049
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
13 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 1,034,586 881,830
Short 2,904,796 3,147,743
Net -1,870,210 -2,265,913
Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000)
13 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 326,953 321,166
Short 294,841 322,134
Net 32,112 -968
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)