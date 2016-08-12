(Adds background, details from latest data)
Aug 12 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell for a second week following a
stronger-than-expected July jobs report, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 118,245 contracts on Aug. 9, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 121,220 net long positions
in 10-year Treasury note futures.
By investor groups, bond dealers turned net long on 10-year
T-notes at 18,650 contracts, compared with net shorts of 9,296 a
week earlier, while asset managers added to their net shorts by
86,191 to 189,651.
Leveraged funds reduced their net shorts in 10-year T-notes
by 70,874 contracts to 20,075.
Meanwhile, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures rose
to 697,851 contracts, which was the most in two months, as the
upbeat July payrolls data rekindled expectations the Fed may
raise interest rates by the end of the year.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
Aug. 9, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 309,017 297,291
Short 219,064 249,205
Net 89,953 48,086
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
Aug. 9, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 416,726 406,149
Short 604,497 596,616
Net -187,771 -190,467
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
Aug. 9, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 616,207 575,489
Short 497,962 454,269
Net 118,245 121,220
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
Aug. 9, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 150,003 143,727
Short 91,511 72,852
Net 58,492 70,875
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
Aug. 9, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 44,232 45,569
Short 149,188 144,397
Net -104,956 -98,828
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
Aug. 9, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 959,920 960,054
Short 1,657,771 1,425,621
Net -697,851 -465,567
Fed funds
Aug. 9, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 37,129 31,161
Short 122,485 127,873
Net -85,356 -96,712
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)