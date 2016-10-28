(Adds table) Oct 28 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week after the European Central Bank did not discuss changes on its bond purchase program, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Last week, ECB President Mario Draghi attempted to quell speculation policymakers were considering scaling back a 1 trillion-plus euro stimulus program, which could conclude as early as March 2017. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 74,506 contracts on Oct. 25, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 99,922 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 25 Oct 2016 Prior week week Long 223,428 199,092 Short 198,939 217,959 Net 24,489 -18,867 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 25 Oct 2016 Prior week week Long 410,931 366,972 Short 560,175 569,634 Net -149,244 -202,662 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 25 Oct 2016 Prior week week Long 631,297 663,215 Short 556,791 563,293 Net 74,506 99,922 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 25 Oct 2016 Prior week week Long 102,538 110,067 Short 98,077 106,697 Net 4,461 3,370 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 25 Oct 2016 Prior week week Long 45,865 44,423 Short 147,957 152,038 Net -102,092 -107,615 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 25 Oct 2016 Prior week week Long 596,664 620,046 Short 2,252,713 2,259,604 Net -1,656,049 -1,639,558 Fed funds 25 Oct 2016 Prior week week Long 127,946 121,311 Short 165,674 160,761 Net -37,728 -39,450 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay and James Dalgleish)