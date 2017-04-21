(Add background, details on latest data)
April 21 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest levels in
about five months, while their net bearish bets on five-year
Treasury futures hit a 10-month low, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
Speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures fell from
record highs earlier this week as asset managers and leveraged
funds reduced their bets on the number of rate increases from
the Federal Reserve in the wake of some recent weak economic
data, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders
data
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
41,300 contracts on April 18, the Commitment of Traders data
showed..
A week earlier, speculators held 64,529 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell to a
five-month low at 2.165 percent on Tuesday stemming from
safe-haven buying due to U.S. tension with North Korea and
worries about the outcome of the French presidential election on
Sunday.
Meanwhile, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures fell
to 2.87 million contracts on Tuesday from a record 3.21 million
a week earlier.
Speculative five-year T-note net shorts declined to 92,116
contracts, the fewest since June 21, 2016.
Five-year Treasury yields also hit a five-month
trough earlier this week at 1.696 percent, Reuters data showed.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
April 18, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 306,261 302,433
Short 276,558 275,781
Net 29,703 26,652
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
April 18, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 573,329 447,756
Short 665,445 655,537
Net -92,116 -207,781
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
April 18, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 706,591 682,295
Short 747,891 746,824
Net -41,300 -64,529
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
April 18, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 116,482 106,905
Short 118,848 119,804
Net -2,366 -12,899
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
April 18, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 39,387 41,893
Short 118,441 126,362
Net -79,054 -84,469
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
April 18, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 546,496 462,705
Short 3,419,309 3,674,491
Net -2,872,813 -3,211,786
Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000)
April 18, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 159,692 158,418
Short 391,446 371,183
Net -231,754 -212,765
(Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Diane Craft)