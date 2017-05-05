* Speculative fed funds net shorts fall by record amount
* Spec Eurodollar net shorts rise above 3 mln contracts
May 5 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week from their
highest level in more than nine years, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The decline followed a government report a week ago that
showed the U.S. gross domestic product grew only 0.7 percent in
the first quarter, the weakest pace in three years.
Earlier this week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin
said the government was considering the issuance of an
ultra-long bond.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 179,870 contracts on May 2, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 214,642 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures, which were the most since
March 4, 2008.
By investor group, bond dealers reduced their net shorts in
10-year T-notes by 11,925 contracts, while leveraged funds
raised their net shorts by 35,733 contracts. Asset managers
trimmed their net longs in 10-year T-notes by 6,305 contracts.
Meanwhile, speculators reduced their net shorts in federal
funds futures by a record 176,870 contracts to 37,386, which was
the lowest amount since Nov. 13.
That drop contrasted with an increase in speculative net
shorts in Eurodollar futures to 3.075 million contracts on
Tuesday, CFTC data showed.
These opposite moves in rates futures positions came prior
to the Federal Reserve's widely expected decision to leave
interest rates unchanged on Wednesday.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
May 2, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 254,962 269,991
Short 247,340 251,015
Net 7,622 18,976
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
May 2, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 565,373 585,619
Short 666,714 649,444
Net -101,341 -63,825
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
May 2, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 830,446 826,482
Short 650,576 611,840
Net 179,870 214,642
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
May 2, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 114,262 115,515
Short 105,078 94,898
Net 9,184 20,617
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
May 2, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 30,870 40,134
Short 119,632 114,419
Net -88,762 -74,285
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
May 2, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 542,113 509,464
Short 3,616,879 3,479,644
Net -3,074,766 -2,970,180
Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000)
May 2, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 162,034 138,564
Short 199,420 352,820
Net -37,386 -214,256
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Tom Brown)