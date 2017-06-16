* Speculative Eurodollar net shorts lowest since November
* Speculators turn most bullish in federal funds since late
2015
* Concerns on weakening inflation spur drop in rate-hike
bets
(Recasts lead, adds background)
June 16 Speculators scaled back their bets
earlier this week ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
on Wednesday, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data released on Friday.
Speculators widely expected the U.S. central bank would
raise key overnight borrowing costs to 1.00-1.25 percent at this
week's meeting, while they reduced their positions on another
hike after this week due to evidence of inflation softening.
The Fed previously raised rates back in March.
Fed policy-makers on Wednesday stuck with their median
outlook for a possible third rate increase by year-end and
released more details on its plan to shrink its $4.5 trillion
balance sheet.
Speculators reduced their net bearish bets or shorts in
Eurodollar futures to 1.87 million contracts on June 13, the
fewest net shorts since Nov. 13, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
Speculators turned the most net bullish or long in federal
funds futures since November 2015. Their long positions exceeded
short positions in fed funds by 32,112 on Tuesday, compared with
last week's net shorts totaling 968.
Among Treasury futures, speculators were net long in 10-year
T-note futures by 273,969 contracts, up from 212,066 a week
earlier..
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
13 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 262,864 248,321
Short 343,029 287,639
Net -80,165 -39,318
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
13 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 556,451 531,661
Short 609,253 626,965
Net -52,802 -95,304
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
13 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 830,911 878,894
Short 556,942 666,828
Net 273,969 212,066
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
13 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 176,070 159,365
Short 117,261 136,455
Net 58,809 22,910
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
13 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 33,308 39,345
Short 131,263 138,394
Net -97,955 -99,049
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
13 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 1,034,586 881,830
Short 2,904,796 3,147,743
Net -1,870,210 -2,265,913
Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000)
13 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 326,953 321,166
Short 294,841 322,134
Net 32,112 -968
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Diane Craft)