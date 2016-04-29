April 29 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week before the
Federal Reserve hinted it would cling to a gradual rate-hike
path, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
63,775 contracts on April 26, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 24,279 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
26 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 140,848 122,403
Short 236,932 207,528
Net -96,084 -85,125
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
26 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 364,136 337,842
Short 481,981 468,367
Net -117,845 -130,525
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
26 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 422,940 480,017
Short 486,715 504,296
Net -63,775 -24,279
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
26 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 112,732 130,903
Short 64,557 77,928
Net 48,175 52,975
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
26 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 49,474 54,993
Short 158,267 163,710
Net -108,793 -108,717
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
26 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 1,286,090 1,337,614
Short 1,436,424 1,578,398
Net -150,334 -240,784
Fed funds
26 Apr 2016 Prior week
week
Long 42,418 40,976
Short 145,039 131,797
Net -102,621 -90,821
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)