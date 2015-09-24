By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 The Mexican unit of Cargill
will pay $500,000 to settle civil charges alleging it executed
illegal wash trades involving corn, soybean and wheat future
contracts, U.S. regulators said Thursday.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said the trades in
question by Cargill de México SA De CV occurred between March
2010 and August 2014 on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which
is owned by CME Group and the Kansas City Board of Trade
(KCBT).
Cargill is settling the case without admitting or
denying the charges.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler)