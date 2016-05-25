WASHINGTON May 25 Citibank and its
affiliates has agreed to pay a collective $425 million to
resolve civil charges that the bank attempted to manipulate
several key benchmarks, including the U.S. dollar ISDAFIX, the
Yen Libor and the Euroyen TIBOR, the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission said.
The CFTC said on Wednesday the bank was also charged with
false reporting in connection with ISDAFIX benchmark rates and
with false reporting of U.S. dollar Libor rates during the
financial crisis to protect its reputation.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)