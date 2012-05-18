CHICAGO May 18 The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is set to approve on Friday CME Group's plan to expand electronic trading for grain futures and options to 21 hours a session, sources close to the matter said.

CME, owner of the Chicago Board of Trade, had asked regulators to approve the plan on an expedited basis.

The markets currently trade for 17 hours. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Dale Hudson)