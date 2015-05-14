By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 14 The top U.S. derivatives
regulator said on Thursday his agency has directed exchange
market operator CME Group Inc to beef up its enforcement
staff and develop plans to detect manipulative "spoofing"
tactics.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Tim Massad
discussed the agency's recommendations to CME in prepared
testimony before the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee.
CME should "develop strategies to identify instances of
spoofing, and, as appropriate, pursue actions against
perpetrators," he said.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)