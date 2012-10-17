NEW YORK Oct 17 The CME Group on
Wednesday canceled a proposal to increase position limits that
may have pressed U.S. government regulators on the subject soon
after a judge shot down a separate government proposal that
would have tightened limits.
The futures exchange proposed an increase in position limits
for certain natural gas contracts, but seemingly hit a raw nerve
after a U.S. judge late last month sent back for revision a
separate federal proposal to curb speculators using position
limits.
"Based on additional discussions with the staff of the (U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission) we have determined not to
change position limits in NYMEX last day financial natural gas
contracts at this time, and our submission to the CFTC has been
formally withdrawn," CME spokesman Damon Leavell said in an
emailed statement.
The CME sets its own position limits though the line has
blurred in recent months as the CFTC has worked to get its own
set of position limits passed and CME has to remain within the
guidelines of regulators.
The CME proposal was sent out to the market on Oct. 8 for 10
days of review and was subject to "self-certification" by the
CFTC, meaning it "complies with the Commodity Exchange Act and
the CFTC's regulations and associated policies."
This recent move to increase position limits came roughly
one week after a U.S. district court judge struck down a CFTC
position limits proposal.
The judge ruled that the Dodd-Frank Act did not give the
CFTC a "clear and unambiguous mandate" to set limits without
identifying where they were needed in some 28 physical
agriculture, energy and metals markets.
The contracts in this CME proposal are different from the
ones listed in the CFTC proposal but some market watchers say
the agency is still sore from the judge's ruling.
"My initial thought is the CFTC smarting about position
limits and they're not about to relax position limits in this
environment," said Craig Pirrong, a University of Houston
professor, who lectures on financial reform and is against
position limits.
Steven Adamske, CFTC director of public affairs, said the
agency had no further comment.
The New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), which is owned by
CME, requested to raise position limits from 1,000 to 5,000
contracts in the three days up to expiration in four
financially-settled contracts: Henry Hub Natural Gas Look-Alike
Last Day Financial futures, Henry Hub Natural Gas Last Day
Financial futures, Daily Natural Gas options and Henry Hub
Natural Gas Last Day Financial.
The Henry Hub Natural Gas Last Day Financial futures is the
most liquid of the four contracts and is used by commercial
players such as industrial end users to hedge another position,
as one example.
The contract is one-quarter the size of the Henry Hub
natural gas futures contract and average volume on Tuesday was
in the mid-50,000 range, less than half that of the straight
futures contract.
ICE COMPETITION, SQUEEZING MARKET
CME also faces increased pressure from competitors each
trying to eek out volumes in a rough financial environment.
The Intercontinental Exchange is outpacing the
exchange in trading volumes.
"This is a constraint that may be impeding that," Pirrong
said. "I don't think it would make a huge difference but every
little bit helps."
Still, the U.S. government's impending squeeze on the
exchange in turn pressured market makers on position limits and
drove at least one mammoth trader out, for good, this year.
John Arnold, who ran Houston-based Centaurus Energy had been
hit with several small fines by the CME for violating position
limits in futures contracts.
Arnold, arguably the largest natural gas trader in the
market, who provided liquidity for trading among smaller
players, closed his fund earlier this year.
Traders and market makers despaired over the loss.
"When Arnold gets back into natural gas trading, it will be
time to get back into natural gas trading, until then, it's
going to be a lousy market to trade, especially for big boys
with lots of money," said one long-time trader who used to trade
natural gas and now trades in other markets.