CHICAGO Nov 25 CME Group Inc on Tuesday defended its record of pursuing market manipulation, a day after U.S. regulators said the world's largest futures exchange operator should put more work into identifying an illegal trading practice known as "spoofing."

CME, owner of the New York Mercantile Exchange, Chicago Board of Trade and other exchanges, "has a clear record of prosecuting spoofing as well as disruptive trading activity," spokeswoman Laurie Bischel said.

The Chicago-based company continuously invests in and develops surveillance tools to monitor for disruptive trading practices, she added.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday said CME should continue to develop strategies to detect spoofing, after a review found the company's internal programs identified few cases at the New York Mercantile Exchange and the Commodity Exchange from July 1, 2012, to June 30, 2013.

Spoofing involves rapidly placing orders to create the illusion of market demand. Unsuspecting traders are then tricked into buying or selling at artificial prices, only to later find that the orders were canceled.

Regarding the CFTC's recommendation, Bischel said CME had "already addressed their suggestions."

Spoofing was defined in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act and gained notoriety last month after high-frequency trader Michael Coscia was charged with manipulating commodity futures prices in the first U.S. federal criminal prosecution of the practice.

The CFTC's recommendation to CME on spoofing "is basically a signal that CME needs to recognize that this is a major focus for CFTC and to police that kind of conduct more extensively," said Craig Pirrong, a finance professor at the University of Houston.

CME in September implemented a rule that clarified what constitutes spoofing on its markets.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Gunna Dickson)