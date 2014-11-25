By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Nov 25 CME Group Inc on Tuesday
defended its record of pursuing market manipulation, a day after
U.S. regulators said the world's largest futures exchange
operator should put more work into identifying an illegal
trading practice known as "spoofing."
CME, owner of the New York Mercantile Exchange, Chicago
Board of Trade and other exchanges, "has a clear record of
prosecuting spoofing as well as disruptive trading activity,"
spokeswoman Laurie Bischel said.
The Chicago-based company continuously invests in and
develops surveillance tools to monitor for disruptive trading
practices, she added.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday said
CME should continue to develop strategies to detect spoofing,
after a review found the company's internal programs identified
few cases at the New York Mercantile Exchange and the Commodity
Exchange from July 1, 2012, to June 30, 2013.
Spoofing involves rapidly placing orders to create the
illusion of market demand. Unsuspecting traders are then tricked
into buying or selling at artificial prices, only to later find
that the orders were canceled.
Regarding the CFTC's recommendation, Bischel said CME had
"already addressed their suggestions."
Spoofing was defined in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act and gained
notoriety last month after high-frequency trader Michael Coscia
was charged with manipulating commodity futures prices in the
first U.S. federal criminal prosecution of the practice.
The CFTC's recommendation to CME on spoofing "is basically a
signal that CME needs to recognize that this is a major focus
for CFTC and to police that kind of conduct more extensively,"
said Craig Pirrong, a finance professor at the University of
Houston.
CME in September implemented a rule that clarified what
constitutes spoofing on its markets.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Gunna Dickson)