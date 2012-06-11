* CFTC commissioner hosts meeting of traders in Chicago
* Chilton favors registering high-frequency traders
* Public comment period set to start soon
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, June 11 The Commodity Futures Trading
Commission will soon start a public comment period on how it can
better supervise high-frequency and automated trading systems, a
commissioner said on Monday as he met with some of Chicago's top
traders.
Commissioner Bart Chilton discussed the challenges of
regulating high-frequency and algorithmic traders in a meeting
at the Chicago CFTC office with Leo Melamed, former chairman of
the Chicago Mercantile Exchange; Don Wilson, CEO of DRW Trading
Group, one of Chicago's top trading firms; and others.
Before publishing proposed new rules for the traders, the
CFTC is preparing to launch a so-called "concept release," in
which it will gather feedback from the industry, Chilton said
during the meeting.
Chilton did not say when the comment period would begin or
how long it would be.
The agency has scrutinized high-frequency and automated
trading since the "flash crash" that roiled markets in May 2010.
Chilton, who has been pushing for increased supervision for
more than a year, said he favored a rule that would require
high-frequency traders to register with the CFTC. The move would
also require them to open their trading records to the agency
upon request.
"Everything follows from registration," he said.
Other ideas under consideration that were discussed at the
meeting included "kill switches," which could stop computer
programs from placing automated orders, and improved testing of
computer trading systems.
(Reporting By Tom Polansek; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)