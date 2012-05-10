WASHINGTON May 10 The U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission announced on Thursday it would beef up its
economic analysis team to help the agency analyze the costs and
benefits of rules it writes.
Criticism over the agency's cost-benefit analyses has
sharpened in recent months, since industry groups brought a
legal challenge over the agency's rule on position limits in
December.
On Thursday the CFTC also approved a proposed rule to extend
the deadline for compliance with some swaps rules to Dec. 31
from July 16.
