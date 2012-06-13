By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, June 13 U.S. derivatives customers
should be able to choose whether to fully segregate their funds
for added protection or to opt for less stringent safeguards in
place now, a U.S. regulator plans to say on Wednesday.
Bart Chilton, a commissioner at the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission, will urge U.S. regulators to let derivatives
clients select complete segregation of their funds, with excess
margin deposited in a separate account under custody of a
clearing organization.
"We should allow customer money to literally be off-limits
to a firm," according to remarks prepared for delivery at the
OpRisk conference in London.
"If that means that a firm may charge the customer extra,
since the firm may not use their customers' funds, so be it."
The issue of fund segregation has received fresh scrutiny
since the chaotic final days of bankrupt brokerage MF Global,
when up to $1.6 billion in customer money went missing.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31, after investors
and customers became rattled over the firm's $6.3 billion bet on
European sovereign debt and downgrades by credit rating
agencies, resulting in a liquidity crunch.
The bankruptcy and the missing funds have been the focus of
congressional hearings and are under investigation by federal
agencies, including the FBI and the CFTC.
None of the firm's employees have been formally accused of
wrongdoing.
Current CFTC rules allow futures brokers to commingle the
funds of one futures customer with money belonging to others in
a single account or accounts.
New rules for swaps, finalized in January and mandated by
the 2010 Dodd-Frank reform law, allow brokers to pool customer
collateral, but would require them to keep separate records of
the cleared swaps of each individual customer and relevant
collateral.
Chilton said he would prefer a tack similar to the one
chosen by European regulators, which gives customers the option
of varying levels of segregation.
