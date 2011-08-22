WASHINGTON Aug 22 Gary Barnett, a New York-based lawyer, was appointed to lead the Commodities Futures Trading Commission's new division monitoring major participants in the swaps market, the agency said on Monday.

Barnett, who now heads the U.S. derivatives and structured finance practice group at the law firm of Linklaters in New York, will be responsible for overseeing swap dealers and intermediaries in the swaps market.

Barnett has also been involved in the development of clearing systems for the derivatives market, a main reform in the Dodd-Frank law.

"His derivatives expertise will be essential to leading the CFTC's new division, which will be integral to implementing the Dodd-Frank provisions that will lower the risk of the swaps market to the overall economy," CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler said in a statement. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Russell Blinch)