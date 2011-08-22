WASHINGTON Aug 22 Gary Barnett, a New
York-based lawyer, was appointed to lead the Commodities
Futures Trading Commission's new division monitoring major
participants in the swaps market, the agency said on Monday.
Barnett, who now heads the U.S. derivatives and structured
finance practice group at the law firm of Linklaters in New
York, will be responsible for overseeing swap dealers and
intermediaries in the swaps market.
Barnett has also been involved in the development of
clearing systems for the derivatives market, a main reform in
the Dodd-Frank law.
"His derivatives expertise will be essential to leading the
CFTC's new division, which will be integral to implementing the
Dodd-Frank provisions that will lower the risk of the swaps
market to the overall economy," CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler said
in a statement.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Russell Blinch)