WASHINGTON Feb 27 The U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission is questioning what role global banks played
in so-called dividend-arbitrage trades, the Wall Street Journal
said on Friday, citing people familiar with the recent inquiry.
In a report from London, the newspaper said that the CFTC is
examining the issue after asking banks last year for details
about the controversial trades, which can help hedge funds and
other clients cut taxes.
CFTC's enforcement division has sent inquiries to Bank of
America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank
, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley
, the Journal said, citing one of the sources.
The five banks have previously been named as engaging in the
strategy in which banks collect fees on the trades, which can
help clients cut taxes as much as 30 percent of the dividend
payment to 10 percent, according to the newspaper.
U.S. authorities began questioning the trading strategy last
year, according to the Journal, which first reported on the
issue in September.
Earlier this month, Bank of America told CNBC that it no
longer finances dividend-arbitrage activity.
Representatives for the CFTC could not be immediately
reached to comment on the WSJ report, which cited a CFTC
spokesman who declined to comment.
