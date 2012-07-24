(Adds a comment from the DTCC's CEO)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, July 24 U.S. regulators came one
step closer on Tuesday toward their goal of tracking the biggest
players in the $650 trillion swaps market after they gave
regulatory approval to a plan that will tag each trader with a
unique identifying number.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said it had signed
off on an interim plan submitted jointly by the Depository Trust
and Clearing Corp (DTCC) and SWIFT, which will be charged with
providing the identifiers for over-the-counter derivatives
traders such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
The Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law of 2010 laid out a new
regulatory regime for the over-the-counter derivatives market.
One of its key pillars requires all swaps trading data to be
reported to central repositories so that regulators can get a
better window into the opaque marketplace.
The use of unique identifiers will help regulators better
track the activities of big financial institutions and give them
a better sense of the exposure that major financial institutions
have through their derivatives trades.
The DTCC, a market utility that offers clearance and
settlement services, is vying to take advantage of new business
opportunities from the Dodd-Frank law.
In addition to providing the identifiers for market players,
it also has applications pending before the CFTC to serve as a
swap data repository for a variety of derivative asset classes.
SWIFT, or the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial
Telecommunication, is a member-owned cooperative that provides
communications platforms and other services to financial
institutions.
"We are pleased that the CFTC has recognized the strength
and immediate readiness of the DTCC/SWIFT proposal," said DTCC
CEO Michael Bodson, adding that he expects DTCC and SWIFT to
move "rapidly" to carry out the plan.
Tuesday's regulatory approval lets DTCC-SWIFT provide the
legal entity identifiers on an interim basis until the CFTC
eventually moves to using a global system that will help to
aggregate derivatives data. That program is not expected to be
ready until about March 2013.
The CFTC said DTCC-SWIFT is the only venture that is able to
satisfy all of the agency's swap data reporting rules and be
ready in advance of initial compliance dates.
The designation will be in place for a limited term of two
years.
The DTCC said in a release it has already assigned and
validated 24,000 provisional I.D.s for various entities involved
in over-the-counter derivatives trading.
In addition to teaming up with the DTCC to provide legal
entity identifiers, SWIFT and the DTCC are also working together
to develop a data repository for foreign-exchange derivative
trades.
Exchange operator IntercontinentalExchange, one of
the DTCC's competitors in the derivatives data arena, is so far
the only company to receive provisional registration approval
from the CFTC to operate a swap data repository, known as ICE
Trade Vault.
