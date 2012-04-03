* CFTC rejects Nadex's options on US presidential election
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, April 2 The Commodity Futures
Trading Commission on Monday quashed a proposal to allow options
contracts on the U.S. presidential election, saying such
"gaming" was not in the public interest.
The CFTC rejected an application by the North American
Derivatives Exchange (Nadex) seeking to list options contracts
tied to election outcomes such as the 2012 presidential race or
whether Democrats or Republicans will control the U.S. House of
Representatives and Senate.
"As a result of reviewing the complete record, the CFTC
determined that the contracts involve gaming and are contrary to
the public interest," the agency stated in a press release.
Nadex self-certified the contracts in December and the CFTC
conducted a 90-day review of the derivatives starting on Jan 3,
2012.
Tim McDermott, General Counsel for the Chicago-based
exchange, expressed disappointment at the decision.
"We felt strongly that these products met all legal and
regulatory criteria for listing, and that the public would
benefit from having these products traded on a well-regulated
exchange, rather than an unregulated offshore venue as currently
is the case," he said in a statement.
Bettors can currently pick their favorite candidates at
Intrade, an Ireland-based electronic exchange, that also offers
betting on U.S. economic conditions and movie awards.
Democratic Commissioner Bart Chilton told CNBC earlier on
Monday the federal government should not sanction such bets.
"They don't allow gaming on elections in Vegas and they know
something about gambling," Chilton said on CNBC's Squawk Box.
Trading events in the United States have a mixed record.
In 2003, the Pentagon closed down an effort to use futures
contracts to predict acts of terrorism after the project drew a
public outcry. The 2010 Dodd-Frank Act specifically outlaws
futures contracts tied to assassinations, war and terrorism.
But other, less-controversial contracts linked to events
remain in the United States, like futures at CME tied to the
snowfall in Minneapolis or the severity of the hurricane season.
The CFTC decision comes a day before Republican presidential
frontrunner Mitt Romney is expected to clench victories in
primaries in Wisconsin, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.
Romney is buoyed by the chance of finally chasing Republican
rival Rick Santorum from the race, but the difficulties in
tackling Democratic President Barack Obama is becoming clearer.
A USA Today/Gallup poll found that women have helped Obama
take a large lead over Romney in a dozen battleground states.
(Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Editing by Michael Perry)