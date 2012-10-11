WASHINGTON Oct 11 The U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission may delay a rule set to take effect on Friday
that would impact cleared energy swaps, according to a report by
Bloomberg on Thursday.
New rules that were mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial oversight law require firms that have $8 billion or
more in annual swap dealing activity to register with regulators
as swap dealers, bringing them under additional scrutiny.
But CME Group Inc and IntercontinentalExchange Inc
, which offer clearing for energy swaps, are vying to
recast those energy swaps as futures in hopes they won't count
toward the $8 billion threshold. Clearinghouses stand in between
parties to guarantee trades.
To help smooth the transition from swaps into futures, the
CFTC is considering whether to allow a 60-day delay in the swaps
rules, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the
matter.
The article did not elaborate on which swaps rules could be
delayed.
CME Group declined to comment. ICE could not immediately be
reached for comment. The CFTC did not return calls or e-mails
seeking comment.
The CFTC previously said in September that firms would have
60 days to register as swaps dealers starting from the end of
the month in which they hit the $8 billion transactions
threshold.
That means the first firms to hit the threshold would not
have to register until the end of the year.
Dodd-Frank gave the CFTC authority to regulate the $650
trillion over-the-counter swaps market after swaps played a
central role in the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
The agency has faced some criticism for its handling of the
new rules, including from firms that expressed frustration over
a lack of clarity about when the rules would kick in and how to
comply.