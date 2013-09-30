By Cezary Podkul
NEW YORK, Sept 30 A Texas man accused of
defrauding a bank of $42.4 million fraud while trading ethanol
futures contracts in 2010-2011 worked for Citigroup Inc at
the time, a Citi spokesman said on Monday.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday
accused John Aaron Brooks of Texas of knowingly inflating the
value of his ethanol futures positions while working for the
commodities arm of a "large commercial bank" from November 2010
to October 2011.
The CFTC did not name the bank involved, but a spokesman for
Citi has confirmed Brooks was employed by the bank during the
time of the alleged scheme. The spokesman declined further
comment.
A lawyer for Brooks declined to comment. Brooks did not
answer calls seeking comment. A spokesman for the CFTC also
declined to comment.
The CFTC said the bank in question lost $42.4 million as a
result of Brooks's alleged scheme. The agency is seeking a
monetary penalty and trading and CFTC registration bans against
Brooks, among other penalties.
The case is U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission v.
John Aaron Brooks, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 13 CV 6879.