By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON Feb 20 Two Democratic lawmakers on
Friday raised concerns over share sales by an official at a U.S.
regulator when his former company was engaged in a takeover
battle, saying there had been possible conflicts of interest.
Chris Giancarlo started work as a member of the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission, which oversees futures and swaps
trading, in June of last year. Before that, he held a senior
role at derivatives broker GFI Group Inc.
Senator Elizabeth Warren, a vocal critic of Wall Street, and
Elijah Cummings, a U.S. representative from Maryland, in a
letter raised concerns about shares in GFI that Giancarlo, a
Republican, had sold after he was named to his new post.
"We are concerned about the timing of your sale of GFI
stock," the duo said in their letter.
A lengthy takeover battle for GFI, which brokers derivative
deals between banks and fund managers, ended on Friday when
GFI's board supported a tender offer by larger rival BGC
Partners Inc.
BGC's Sept. 9 bid trumped a July offer from CME Group Inc
, the world's largest futures exchange.
"This bidding war was associated with a significant rise in
the price of GFI stock, which doubled in value between July 25
and September 12, 2014," the letter said.
Bloomberg News reported last month that Giancarlo had
started to rapidly sell his GFI shares after he joined the CFTC.
He sold the last batch on Sept. 12, when they reached a
five-year high, according to the letter.
"I did everything right. I am happy to respond to the
request by Senator Warren and Congressman Cummings and look
forward to an honest review to set the record straight,"
Giancarlo said in an emailed statement.
The CFTC declined to comment.
Warren and Cummings requested documents from Giancarlo to
address the concerns. They also wanted to know what steps he had
taken to avoid conflict of interest, and how he would handle
policy matters pertaining to the two companies.
In a comprehensive study last month, Giancarlo issued a
sharp rebuke of the CFTC's swap trading rules, which go to the
heart of the business of interdealer brokers such as GFI, BGC,
and their rivals.
