WASHINGTON May 10 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission voted unanimously on Thursday to finalize a rule to beef up regulations governing derivatives exchanges, after delaying a vote on one of the most controversial provisions.

The rule, originally proposed in December 2010, dictates new standards for exchanges and helps pave the way for them to start listing over-the-counter derivatives known as "swaps." (Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Editing by Alden Bentley)