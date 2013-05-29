* Customer allowed to amass "massive" natgas options position

By David Sheppard and Josephine Mason

NEW YORK May 29 U.S. regulators fined commodity broker FCStone LLC on Wednesday for allowing two natural gas traders to amass a "massive" position in 2008 that eventually blew up, leading to $127 million in losses for the brokerage.

The size of the position in natural gas options had posed a risk to FCStone's other customers and the broader market, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said in a statement announcing the $1.5 million settlement.

"When ... financial risk controls are so lacking that they do virtually nothing to prevent an unchecked customer from taking grossly excessive trading risks as happened here, a harmful domino effect of financially dangerous consequences can follow," said David Meister, the CFTC's director of enforcement.

The size of the loss, which was previously disclosed, eventually led to the merger of FCStone with rival brokerage International Assets Holding Corp to form INTL FC Stone in 2009.

In a statement on Wednesday, INTL FCStone said it "neither admitted or denied" the CFTC's findings, as is common in settlements with U.S. financial regulators.

Since the financial crisis, the failure of brokerages MF Global and Peregrine financial - including the loss of customer funds - has shone a harsh spotlight on the regulatory controls at some commodity clearing houses.

INTL FCStone has moved to improve its customer controls, Chief Executive Officer Sean O'Connor told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"We have a totally different organization than in 2008," O'Connor said.

"We feel we have established rigorous (risk) controls in place."

Between January 2008 and March 2009, a single customer account controlled by two natural gas traders acquired more than 2.5 million contracts in "relatively illiquid" options, the CFTC said.

As the value of those contracts collapsed, FCStone was forced to take on the positions itself, suffering $127 million in losses by early 2009.

The CFTC statement did not name the two natural gas traders involved.

Natural gas prices almost doubled in the first seven months of 2008 to more than $13 per million British thermal units. But as the financial crisis hit, they tumbled below $3 per mmBtu by the fall of 2009. (Reporting by David Sheppard, Josephine Mason and Jonathan Leff; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Lisa Von Ahn and David Gregorio)