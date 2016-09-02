(Adds information on sterling, yen, analyst quote, table)
By Dion Rabouin
Sept 2 Speculators reduced favorable bets on the
U.S. dollar for a fifth week in a row, cutting net long
positions to their lowest level since July 5.
Investors further cut the number of bets on the dollar as
they awaited Friday's release of the August U.S. jobs data,
which is a key factor for the Federal Reserve as it weighs its
monetary policy.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $5.29
billion in the week ended Aug. 30, from $6.34 billion the
previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
This week's net long position was the smallest in eight weeks.
Traders have been taking fewer net dollar long positions in
recent weeks as U.S. data came out mostly mixed and markets eyed
this week's jobs report.
To be long a contract means to bet that its value will
appreciate, while to be short means traders expect the value to
decrease.
Sterling net short positions fell for the first time in
seven weeks, curbing net short contracts to 92,486. Last week,
speculators had raised short bets on the British pound to its
highest level ever for a sixth straight week.
"Traders are getting more optimistic about the U.K. or at
least bailing out of their short pound positions on the back of
steady data," said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset
Management in New York. "We probably saw that number decreasing
even further after the PMI numbers we had from the UK Thursday."
British gross domestic product figures matched expectations
last week and earlier this week mortgage approvals and housing
price data both outperformed expectations, suggesting the
country's economy may not have suffered as mightily from the
June vote to exit the European Union as previously thought.
On Thursday, a reading of the British manufacturing industry
also beat expectations.
Traders raised their bets on the yen with the Japanese
currency rising to its highest level of net-long contracts since
May 3.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$-7.522 billion
Aug. 30, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 91,570 90,387
Short 27,909 30,071
Net 63,661 60,316
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$10.831 billion
Aug. 30, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 108,261 105,374
Short 190,186 182,032
Net -81,925 -76,658
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$7.83 billion
Aug. 30, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 39,648 35,850
Short 132,133 130,828
Net -92,485 -94,978
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$-0.245 billion
Aug. 30, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 24,557 20,921
Short 16,349 19,036
Net 8,208 1,885
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$-1.296 billion
Aug. 30, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 46,808 50,097
Short 24,408 33,363
Net 22,400 16,734
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$-3.256 billion
Aug. 30, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 70,432 71,011
Short 27,866 28,254
Net 42,566 42,757
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$0.769 billion
Aug. 30, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 19,848 26,845
Short 53,082 55,386
Net -33,234 -28,541
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$0.064 billion
Aug. 30, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 31,747 29,926
Short 29,854 30,804
Net 1,893 -878
