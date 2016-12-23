BRIEF-Freeport-McMoran reports Q4 and year ended Dec 31, 2016 results
* Freeport-McMoran reports fourth-quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 23 Speculators cut their net long U.S. dollar positions for the first time in more than a month this week, halting a trend of increased dollar positioning that had been in place since the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $22.45 billion in the week ended Dec. 20, from $28.01 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)
* Positive topline results of large phase 3 trial show Eisai's lenvatinib meets primary endpoint in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma
* Abbvie initiates phase 2 clinical trial programs for ABBV-8e12, an investigational anti-tau antibody, in early alzheimer's disease and progressive supranuclear palsy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: