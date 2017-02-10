Feb 10 Speculators cut their net-long U.S. dollar bets for a fifth straight week, to the lowest level since mid-October, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.

The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $17.07 billion in the week ended Feb. 7, down from $18.47 billion the previous week. CFTC data also showed a further reduction of net short bets on the Mexican peso and a fall in net shorts on the Japanese yen to their lowest level since early December. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Leslie Adler)