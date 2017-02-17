(Adds details, analyst comment, table, byline)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Speculators reduced bullish
bets on the U.S. dollar to their lowest in four months, cutting
net longs for a sixth straight week, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and
calculations by Reuters.
The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $14.99
billion in the week ended Feb. 14, down from $17.07 billion the
previous week. The latest dollar positioning was the lowest
since the week ended Oct. 11.
The dollar has underperformed so far this year, falling 1.2
percent against a basket of currencies, after gains of 3.6
percent in 2016.
The dollar has been hurt by a combination of comments from
the Trump administration about preference for a weaker dollar as
well as mixed U.S. economic data suggesting growth in the
world's largest economy may not be as strong as many initially
thought.
The greenback's soft trend so far in 2017, however, is not
expected to last long with a Federal Reserve in the midst of an
interest rate hiking cycle. Fed Chair Janet Yellen earlier this
week affirmed the U.S. central bank's commitment to raising
interest rates multiple times this year, noting that "every FOMC
(Federal Open Market Committee) meeting is a live meeting."
"It is only a matter of time before the dollar resumes its
rise," said Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy at BK
Asset Management in New York.
"The (dollar) bulls could be hanging back until President
Trump announces his 'phenomenal' tax plan," she added.
CFTC data also showed net shorts of 51,284 Japanese yen
contracts, the lowest in more than two months.
The yen has gained 3.5 percent so far this year as the U.S.
dollar struggled. The Japanese currency's movements have been
mostly tied to the greenback's outlook.
"The inability of U.S. bond yields to hold onto recent gains
highlights the fading confidence surrounding the
administration's ability to enact swift and meaningful fiscal
legislation," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$5.611 billion
14 Feb 2017 Prior week
week
Long 27,701 25,874
Short 78,985 80,934
Net -51,284 -55,060
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$6.183 billion
14 Feb 2017 Prior week
week
Long 125,333 126,708
Short 172,097 171,659
Net -46,764 -44,951
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$5.106 billion
14 Feb 2017 Prior week
week
Long 39,039 38,135
Short 104,567 102,674
Net -65,528 -64,539
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$1.428 billion
14 Feb 2017 Prior week
week
Long 6,608 7,059
Short 18,092 21,680
Net -11,484 -14,621
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$-1.479 billion
14 Feb 2017 Prior week
week
Long 53,152 46,127
Short 33,812 37,577
Net 19,340 8,550
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$-1.855 billion
14 Feb 2017 Prior week
week
Long 79,313 66,545
Short 55,095 49,797
Net 24,218 16,748
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$1.486 billion
14 Feb 2017 Prior week
week
Long 30,271 31,229
Short 90,484 89,717
Net -60,213 -58,488
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$-0.206 billion
14 Feb 2017 Prior week
week
Long 36,565 34,860
Short 33,689 33,015
Net 2,876 1,845
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Richard
Chang and Meredith Mazzilli)