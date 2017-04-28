April 28 Net long positions on the U.S. dollar were little changed from last week, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $15.29 billion in the week ended April 25, from $15.34 billion the previous week.

Japanese yen net short positions, meanwhile, fell to 26,869 contracts, their lowest since late November. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Diane Craft)