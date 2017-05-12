May 12 Net long positions on the U.S. dollar dropped in the latest week to their lowest since early October, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $11 billion in the week ended May 9, from $12.7 billion in the prior week. The euro saw its first net long positioning since early May 2014 in the latest week, of 22,399 net long contracts. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)