FOREX-Yen suffers as eyes shift to Fed speakers
* Risk Fed officials may show more doubt over inflation outlook
May 12 Net long positions on the U.S. dollar dropped in the latest week to their lowest since early October, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $11 billion in the week ended May 9, from $12.7 billion in the prior week. The euro saw its first net long positioning since early May 2014 in the latest week, of 22,399 net long contracts. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)
* Risk Fed officials may show more doubt over inflation outlook
* BOJ should phase out bond-buying pledge - IMF (Adds quotes, context on structural reforms)
SINGAPORE, June 19 Asian stocks rose on Monday, shaking off Wall Street's subdued performance on Friday, and sterling was steady after a van rammed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, killing at least one person, as markets braced for the start of Brexit talks.