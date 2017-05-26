NEW YORK May 26 Net long positioning on the euro rose to its highest in more than three years, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

Euro net long contracts were at 64,845, the largest since March 2014.

Speculators cut net long U.S. dollar positions to lowest since the third week September, data showed.

The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $8.32 billion in the week ended May 23, from $13.5 billion the previous week.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed)