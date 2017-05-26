NEW YORK May 26 Net long positioning on the
euro rose to its highest in more than three years, according to
calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data released on Friday.
Euro net long contracts were at 64,845, the largest since
March 2014.
Speculators cut net long U.S. dollar positions to lowest
since the third week September, data showed.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $8.32
billion in the week ended May 23, from $13.5 billion the
previous week.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed)