By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, May 26 Net long positioning on the
euro rose to its highest in more than three years, according to
calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data released on Friday.
Euro net long contracts were at 64,845, the largest since
March 2014.
The common currency has gained 2.6 percent this month on
factors including an ebb in French political concerns and upbeat
euro zone data.
Much of the long positioning is explained by traders chasing
the euro's rally, Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange
strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York, said.
"People are also positioning long in euro because they think
the European Central Bank is going to take another taper step in
June, which I personally think is not going to happen," he said.
Fading political risks and a stronger economy have fueled
talk that the ECB may scale back its massive monetary stimulus.
Euro zone economic growth may be improving, and ECB policy
will reflect this, but inflation remains weak so there is no
need to deviate from the policy path already laid out, top ECB
policymakers said on Wednesday.
"It's been a tough year for FX speculators and they are just
chasing any momentum they can find. This one is probably going
to end in tears," Anderson said.
Meanwhile, speculators cut net long U.S. dollar positions to
the lowest since the third week in September, data showed.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $8.32
billion in the week ended May 23, from $13.5 billion the
previous week.
Worries over U.S. President Donald Trump's recent firing of
FBI Director James Comey, and concerns about possible delays in
Trump's efforts to implement his economic stimulus plans have
pressured the dollar.
"For a lot of people the dollar had topped out and the only
reason to own it was expectation of tax reform, and if that's
not going to happen you might as well get short," said Anderson.
"The market is in the middle of making that transition."
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$5.777 billion
23 May 2017 Prior week
week
Long 41,920 41,963
Short 93,576 101,971
Net -51,656 -60,008
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$-9.064 billion
23 May 2017 Prior week
week
Long 175,032 164,234
Short 110,187 126,630
Net 64,845 37,604
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$1.933 billion
23 May 2017 Prior week
week
Long 49,166 48,369
Short 73,033 81,364
Net -23,867 -32,995
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$2.534 billion
23 May 2017 Prior week
week
Long 6,118 3,946
Short 25,903 25,108
Net -19,785 -21,162
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$7.334 billion
23 May 2017 Prior week
week
Long 29,681 39,130
Short 128,790 137,130
Net -99,109 -98,000
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$-0.197 billion
23 May 2017 Prior week
week
Long 42,892 52,244
Short 40,257 45,900
Net 2,635 6,344
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$-1.458 billion
23 May 2017 Prior week
week
Long 98,609 92,686
Short 44,311 22,632
Net 54,298 70,054
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$0.646 billion
23 May 2017 Prior week
week
Long 14,018 11,918
Short 23,235 23,872
Net -9,217 -11,954
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)