NEW YORK, June 9 Net long positions on the U.S. dollar increased in the latest week after two straight weeks of declines, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $8.00 billion in the week ended June 6, from $7.53 billion the previous week.

Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to the highest since May 2011, CFTC data showed.

Sterling net shorts rose to 36,716 contracts, the most in four weeks, data showed. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Diane Craft)