GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dogged by oil weakness; Treasury yield curve flattens
* Dollar edges lower against basket of currencies (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading; adds oil settlement prices)
NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous week. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)
* Dollar edges lower against basket of currencies (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading; adds oil settlement prices)
* Dollar seen getting bump if U.S. tax reform enacted * Sterling rebounds after Haldane's rate-hike remarks * Falling oil prices pressure commodity-linked currencies (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 21 The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, hovering at a one-month peak as it consolidated gains from earlier this week on expectations of a possibly another Federal Reserve
* Dollar gains vs yen after positive U.S. existing home sales (Updates to open of U.S. markets; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)