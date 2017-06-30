(Adds details on dollar, euro contracts, table, comments, byline) By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed NEW YORK, June 30 Speculators cut net long positions in the U.S. dollar to the lowest level in nearly a year, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $4.50 billion in the week ended June 27, from $7.82 billion the previous week, and the lowest since the first week of July last year. "That's a massive adjustment driven off the back of Draghi's hints towards tightening and the overall weaker-than-expected economic data in the U.S.," said Karl Schamotta, director of global product and market strategy at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi opened the door to tweaks in the bank's aggressive monetary stimulus policy on Tuesday, fuelling market expectations that the ECB will announce a reduction of stimulus as soon as September. The U.S. dollar recovered slightly on Friday, but posted its biggest quarterly decline against a basket of rival currencies in nearly seven years after hawkish signals from foreign central banks this week pressured the greenback further. The greenback may have benefitted a little from end-of-quarter adjustments this week and could come under further pressure next week, Schamotta said. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose in the latest week, CFTC data showed. This week, euro net longs rose to 58,695 contracts, from 44,852 contracts the previous week. The single currency has gained against the dollar over the past few months, benefiting from broad greenback weakness and the view that rising inflation would prompt the ECB to hike interest rates in early 2018. In other currencies, speculators pulled back their net short position on the Canadian dollar to 49,495 contracts from 82,881, a week prior. "The shorts are really getting wiped out of the market and you could continue to see that next week given the ongoing hawkinshness that's coming from the Bank of Canada," Schamotta said. Canadian companies are more optimistic about future sales and exports, while improving demand is driving capacity pressures that should boost investment and hiring, the Canadian central bank said in a report on Friday that increased expectations for a rate hike. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $6.826 billion June 27, 2017 Prior week week Long 38,254 39,498 Short 99,604 89,457 Net -61,350 -49,959 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $-8.318 billion June 27, 2017 Prior week week Long 179,671 167,245 Short 120,976 122,393 Net 58,695 44,852 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $3.134 billion June 27, 2017 Prior week week Long 43,707 50,625 Short 82,840 88,229 Net -39,133 -37,604 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $0.608 billion June 27, 2017 Prior week week Long 11,218 11,275 Short 15,887 14,257 Net -4,669 -2,982 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $3.75 billion June 27, 2017 Prior week week Long 28,698 28,507 Short 78,193 111,388 Net -49,495 -82,881 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $-1.497 billion June 27, 2017 Prior week week Long 48,906 42,272 Short 29,157 27,239 Net 19,749 15,033 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-2.252 billion June 27, 2017 Prior week week Long 126,019 125,659 Short 45,012 76,674 Net 81,007 48,985 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $-1.834 billion June 27, 2017 Prior week week Long 45,001 38,388 Short 19,768 16,933 Net 25,233 21,455 (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)