(Adds byline, comments, table, details on dollar and sterling
contracts)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Sept 23 Speculators pared back favorable bets on
the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday, reflecting expectations the
Federal Reserve would raise interest rates just once this year.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $6.56
billion in the week ended Sept. 20, the data showed, one day
before the Fed kept interest rates unchanged and flagged a
December rate hike. The previous week's long U.S. dollar
position was $7.13 billion.
"The U.S. dollar remains vulnerable in the aftermath of the
September 21 FOMC meeting, with U.S. real yields having
retreated sharply," said Daniel Katzive, head of FX strategy for
North America at BNP Paribas in New York.
"We expect the Fed will ultimately deliver a rate hike in
December ... but with the Fed outlook highly data and financial
conditions dependent, markets are unlikely to increase pricing
for a December hike much beyond the 56 percent chance currently
reflected in rates markets regardless of public comments at this
time."
So far this year, the dollar index has fallen 3.2
percent, down from 2015's gains of more than 9 percent.
The sterling net short position, meanwhile, fell again this
week to 58,686 contracts, the smallest since mid-July. This
reflected the fact that UK economic data have surprised to the
upside in the immediate aftermath of the referendum in which
Britons voted to leave the European Union.
But BNP's Katzive said sterling remained at risk as UK
economic reports going forward are likely to highlight the
continuing challenges ahead for the British economy.
Markets have also begun to focus more on what could be a
contentious Brexit negotiation process.
Sterling so far in 2016 has been down roughly 12 percent,
following losses of more than 5 percent in 2015.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$-7.226 billion
Sept. 20, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 85,117 86,140
Short 26,332 29,294
Net 58,785 56,846
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$11.852 billion
Sept. 20, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 95,698 91,783
Short 180,723 173,258
Net -85,025 -81,475
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$4.764 billion
Sept. 20, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 69,233 40,397
Short 127,919 123,218
Net -58,686 -82,821
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$-1.074 billion
Sept. 20, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 27,281 20,853
Short 18,868 19,505
Net 8,413 1,348
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$-1.236 billion
Sept. 20, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 57,216 45,790
Short 40,913 28,732
Net 16,303 17,058
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$-0.517 billion
Sept. 20, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 48,543 63,134
Short 41,695 26,667
Net 6,848 36,467
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$2.255 billion
Sept. 20, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 20,526 19,930
Short 109,868 85,677
Net -89,342 -65,747
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$0.579 billion
Sept. 20, 2016 Prior week
week
Long 34,778 34,900
Short 42,694 29,771
Net -7,916 5,129
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)